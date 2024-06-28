Public Radio's Favorite New Artists Of 2024 (So Far)

Public radio stations are helmed by music fanatics, so it should come as no surprise that they're always on the lookout for new artists to slot in between your favorite established musicians on the air. We asked 10 of NPR's Member stations to share an emerging act that's cracked their rotations in 2024. Here are the results.

English Teacher

English Teacher's debut album is stunning, not just taut, wiry rockers like "Nearly Daffodils," but also sophisticated ballads that drift, eddy, and sometimes erupt into tempests, like "Albert Road." —WFUV, New York City

Erick the Architect

The LA-based rapper-producer seemingly makes for good company, as he's pulled a diverse range of artists -- from Joey Bada$$ to George Clinton, Channel Tres and Kimbra -- into his orbit for his hotly-anticipated full-length debut. —WJCT's Jacksonville Music Experience

Sprints

In the tradition of post-punks like Savages, Karla Chubb’s band Sprints leap from the starting gate on their debut, with driven fuel-burners like the irresistible “Literary Mind.” —KUTX, Austin

Brittany Davis

Blind keyboardist Brittany Davis and her band creates some of the best dance songs we've in a long time. You can’t help but move upon first listen. —KXT, North Texas

Lime Garden

Born out of Guildford and Brighton in the U.K. and formerly known as simply LIME, this band has steadily been building a cult-like following since 2017, selling out venues in London and beyond. —The Bridge, Kansas City

Jon Muq

Ugandan-born, Austin-based Jon Muq's debut album Flying Away (out on Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label) melds African and Western melodies. —WMOT, Nashville

Reyna Tropical

Originally founded in 2017, Reyna Tropical (the project of She Shreds founder Fabi Reyna) is having a breakthrough 2024 with SXSW appearances and her full-length debut album Malegria on Sylvan Esso’s Psychic Hotline label. —WNXP, Nashville

Sarah Hanahan

New York-based alto saxophonist Sarah Hanahan makes every note count and her blazing conviction translates to audiences in concert and on record immediately. —WRTI, Philadelphia

Elmiene

Elmiene is already making a big impact in the U.K., and we think he’ll be big in the U.S. too. Deeply soulful music and we love the steel drum loop on "Someday." —WUNC, Raleigh/Chapel Hill

Palmyra

With comparisons to groups like The Avett Brothers and The Wood Brothers, the Virginia trio fuses elements of stringband and Appalachian music to generate a roots sound all their own. —WNRN, Charlottesville/Richmond

