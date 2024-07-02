Former President Trump's criminal sentencing in New York is delayed

Former President Donald Trump’s criminal sentencing has been delayed until Sept. 18 following a request from his legal team after the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity. The delay is a win for Trump, who is expected to be named the official GOP nominee for the 2024 presidential election later this month.

Trump’s sentencing was previously scheduled for July 11. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and prosecutor Matthew Colangelo were expected to testify on Capitol Hill the next day at the request of Republican lawmakers who have been critical of the trial. Prosecutors had previously said they were open to testifying, but only after the sentencing.

Trump’s legal team on Monday requested a delay in his sentencing after the Supreme Court ruled that presidents — as well as former presidents — have broad immunity from prosecution for official acts in office.

The next day, prosecutors for the Manhattan district attorney said in a letter to New York Judge Juan Merchan that though they believe the arguments for a delay are without merit, they will not oppose the request.

Trump’s post-trial proceedings are underway

In May, Trump was tried and convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in relation to hush money payments made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels who, at the time Trump was first running for president, threatened to go public with allegations of an extramarital affair. A 12-person Manhattan jury reached the unanimous decision.

Following the verdict, Trump completed a routine pre-sentencing interview with the New York City Department of Probation conducted virtually. The prosecutors for the Manhattan district attorney’s office and Trump’s legal teams each submitted sentencing recommendations last month. Those documents have not been released to the public — though he is not expected to face jail time.

Trump also turned his attention to mobilizing donations for his campaign and mounting legal fees by using the conviction as a fundraising tool. Within 24 hours of the guilty verdict, Trump’s campaign boasted raising millions of dollars. Trump and his legal team have also vowed to appeal the conviction, a process that could take years.

Copyright 2024 NPR