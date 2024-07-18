WATCH: RNC speeches from J.D. Vance, Hulk Hogan, Dana White and more

The 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee has wrapped. Here are a few of the key speeches in case you missed it.

Vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance

Wednesday night, J.D. Vance, whose story has been described all week in terms of achieving the American Dream, said his most important American Dream was "becoming a good husband and a good dad."

He said the accomplishment he's most proud of is being able to give his three kids — ages 7, 4 and 2 — the things he didn't have when he was growing up in Middletown, Ohio.

"Now they're back at the hotel and kids, if you're watching, Daddy loves you very much, but get your butts back in bed," he said.

- Rachel Treisman, NPR

Hulk Hogan rips off his shirt to endorse Trump

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, who has been known to make a dramatic entrance in the ring, walked onstage Thursday night against a montage of videos and photos of himself in various patriotic poses.

He took to the podium wearing a red bandana and sunglasses on his head, gesturing to the crowd that he couldn't hear their chants of "USA."

Hogan said he's seen plenty of legendary tag teams over his life, but none greater than Trump and his vice presidential pick J.D. Vance. He told "real Americans" to get ready to be labeled "Trumpites" under a Trump presidency.

- Rachel Treisman, NPR

Donald Trump's remembrance of Corey Comperatore

The man killed Saturday during the assassination attempt on Trump at a rally in Butler, Pa., died a hero, according to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro during a press conference Sunday. Corey Comperatore, 50, “dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally,” Shapiro said.

- Meg Anderson, NPR

In his remarks Thursday night, Trump honored Comperatore.

Watch Trump's full remarks here.

Usha Vance introduced her husband

Wednesday night, Usha Chilukuri Vance, gave a glimpse into the political newcomer, now Republican vice presidential nominee, her husband, J.D. Vance.

"It's hard to imagine a more powerful example of the American dream, a boy from Middletown, Ohio, raised by his grandmother through tough times, chosen to help lead our country through some of its greatest challenges," she said amid applause and chants of support.

The two met as students at Yale Law School, married in 2014 and have three children together.

- Elena Moore & Rachel Treisman, NPR

Donald Trump Jr. and his daughter Kai Trump

Wednesday night, Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, delivered a short but personal testament to her grandfather on the RNC stage.

"I'm speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don't often see," she said. "To me, he's just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren't looking. He always wants to know how we're doing in school."

Trump beamed throughout his granddaughter's speech.

- Elena Moore & Joe Hernandez, NPR

Kai borrowed the mic momentarily from her dad, Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. spoke to the Milwaukee crowd about immigration, social issues and inflation. But he also focused on the attempted assassination of his father last weekend during a rally in Pennsylvania.

He also mentioned Corey Comperatore, the firefighter who was killed at the rally while protecting his wife and daughter. The crowd cheered “Corey!” in support.

- Ximena Bustillo, NPR

UFC head Dana White touts Trump's toughness and resilience

Dana White, CEO and president of Ultimate Fighting Championship, was tapped to introduce Trump Thursday night.

"I'm in the tough guy business, and [Trump] is the toughest, most resilient human being that I've ever met in my life," White said, sounding emotional. "The higher the stakes, the harder he fights, and this guy never ever gives up."

Like others, White said Trump doesn't need to run for president again, based on all he's achieved so far, but stressed the former president is "willing to risk it all because he loves this country."

- Rachel Treisman, NPR

