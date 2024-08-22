© 2024 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gabby Giffords recounts her own shooting in DNC remarks

By Alana Wise
Published August 22, 2024 at 8:12 PM MDT
Gun control advocate and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Arizona, speaks on stage with her husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Thursday in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee.
Justin Sullivan
/
Getty Images
Gun control advocate and former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Arizona, speaks on stage with her husband, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, during the final day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Thursday in Chicago, Illinois. Delegates, politicians, and Democratic Party supporters are gathering in Chicago, as current Vice President Kamala Harris is named her party's presidential nominee.

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Following joint remarks from the loved ones of shooting victims, gun safety activist Gabby Giffords addressed the DNC crowd to recount her own experiences with gun violence.

“For five years I served in Congress from a swing district. Everybody called me a rising star,” said Giffords, who was joined onstage by her husband, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly.

“Then… a man tried to assassinate me.”

Giffords served in the House of Representatives until 2012, after an assassination attempt left her with a severe brain injury.

Along with Giffords, 18 other people were shot. Six were killed.

“I almost died. But I fought for my life and I survived,” Giffords said. “I learned to walk again one step at a time. I learned to talk again one word at a time.”

After the shooting, Giffords and her husband launched a gun violence prevention advocacy and research center.

“My friend Kamala will be a great president. She is tough. She has grit,” Giffords said.

“Kamala can beat the gun lobby.”

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

NPR News
Alana Wise
Alana Wise is a politics reporter on the Washington desk at NPR.