What to know about Project 2025, as Harris hits Trump over the controversial plan

This story first appeared in NPR's live blog of the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. See how the night unfolded.

Vice President Harris quickly attacked former President Donald Trump on his association with the architects of Project 2025 in the presidential debate on Tuesday night.

“I'm going to tell you on this debate tonight, you're going to hear from the same old tired playbook, a bunch of lies, grievances and name calling,” Harris said in the first few minutes of the debate.

“What you're going to hear tonight is a detailed and dangerous plan called Project 2025 that the former president intends on implementing if he were elected to again.”

Trump found himself again seeking to defend and distance himself from Project 2025, the controversial plan drafted by the Heritage Foundation to overhaul the U.S. government. For weeks, Trump has been dogged by his relationship to those who drafted the 900-page, pro-Trump plan that calls for mass deportations, eliminating the Department of Education, imposing stricter controls on abortion and slashing climate protections.

“Number one, I have nothing to do — as you know and as she knows better than anyone — I have nothing to do with Project 2025,” Trump said. “That's out there. I haven't read it. I don't want to read it purposely. I'm not going to read it.”

Democrats have repeatedly sought to tie Trump to the most controversial aspects of the plans. Allies got involved. Actress Taraji Henson brought it up at the BET awards, adding fuel to the fire.

It was also a big part of the Democratic National Convention, with comedian Kenan Thompson carrying out a cartoon-size version of Project 2025 to make fun of Trump and the effort.

It is true that the Trump campaign did not draft Project 2025. But those involved in the policy proposals include loyalists and allies of Trump, and former Trump officials.

These officials are likely to be candidates in a second Trump administration.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...