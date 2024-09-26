How to follow the latest local updates on Hurricane Helene

Updated September 26, 2024 at 15:43 PM ET

Hurricane Helene continues to strengthen as it approaches the Florida coast. Member stations across the NPR Network are covering the storm's local impact throughout the southeast U.S.

Here's how to follow the latest local news across the region.

Local updates from across Florida:

➡️ Gainesville [via WUFT]

➡️ Jacksonville [via WJCT]

➡️ Fort Myers via [WGCU]

➡️ Orlando [via Central Florida Public Media]

➡️ Tampa [via WUSF]

➡️ Tallahassee [via WFSU]

Local updates from across Georgia:

➡️ Statewide [via GPB]

➡️ Atlanta [via WABE]

Local updates from across Tennessee:

➡️ Knoxville [via WUOT]

➡️ Nashville [via WLPN]

Local updates from South Carolina:

➡️ Statewide [via South Carolina Public Radio]

Local updates from North Carolina:

➡️ Asheville [via Blue Ridge Public Radio]

➡️ Charlotte [via WFAE]

Regional Resources

The Florida Public Radio Emergency Network's site has the latest safety and emergency information available, as well as an app to help during a storm.

Knowing how to evacuate safely and prepare for a storm can be challenging. The site has details on how to assess your local risk and prepare accordingly before a storm.

Member stations across the southeast U.S. will be covering Hurricane Helene as it makes landfall.

