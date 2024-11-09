So your kid wants to quit soccer (or piano, or swim class). Should you let them?

My 4-year-old dreads swimming lessons. Some nights, long past his bedtime, he calls me into his room and asks me, in a whisper, if he has to go to swim class tomorrow.

It breaks my heart. Swimming is an important safety skill, but the lessons are causing him anxiety. It made me wonder: If he wants to quit, should I let him?

It can be hard for parents to know when a kid is ready to stop taking part in an extracurricular activity. Classes and sports can encourage grit and foster belonging. But for some kids, they can also be a stress-inducing obligation.

Vanessa Lapointe , a child psychologist and parenting coach, understands this dilemma. In these situations, the best thing to do is to avoid rushing to fix the problem. Instead, "get curious, listen and provide the child the experience of being heard."

Here's how to have hard conversations with your kids about quitting. Apply the advice to anything from piano lessons to summer camp.

Examine why you care so much. The problem might be you.

When your child says they're ready to put their clarinet back in its case — and leave it there — the first thing you should do is examine yourself.

If your kid wanting to quit elicits a strong reaction in you, unpack that. "A lot of times our intentions get muddied by our own desires," says Lapointe. Are you trying to push your unrealized dream of starring in the school play onto your child? Or maybe your family couldn't swing team sports when you were growing up, so you're determined your child will have a different experience.

"If your intention is anything other than 'I want to give my kid a cool experience and see how they like it,' you're probably in it for the wrong reasons," says Lapointe.

Ask your kid what's going on. You might be surprised by what you learn.

"See what they will verbalize," says Krystal Lewis , a child psychologist and clinical researcher at the National Institute of Mental Health.

Maybe they just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day. "The rule of thumb is that we never quit on a bad day," says Lapointe. So if you learn your kid got a smaller role than they wanted in the big school play, let their big emotions settle a bit before making any decisions.

If it's not just defeat from a bad day, do a little more digging, says Lewis. Ask them: What do you like about the activity? What don't you like?

Sometimes the issue turns out to be simple. They don't like soccer because it's at the end of a long school day and they're hungry at practice, says Lewis. So maybe packing a few protein-rich snacks could make a difference.

Even if the issue turns out to be more complex — say, they don't feel excited or passionate about art class — you now have valuable information to inform your troubleshooting.

Pay attention to what your child is complaining about. And observe their behavior.

The younger the child is, the less likely they are able to express their emotions or experiences verbally, says Lewis. So you may need other cues to figure out how your child feels.

Pay attention to your child when they're complaining, says Lewis. Maybe they're sensitive to a coach's raised voice. Or they're too shy to talk to the other kids. Those are issues you can help fix. Have a conversation with the coach. Encourage a friend to join the team.

If you're present at your child's practices or lessons, you might be able to pick up on some of the pain points, says Lewis. If they're zoning out, maybe they're burnt out and need more unstructured playtime. If they seem bored, it's possible this activity just isn't for them.

Consider your child's temperament. Are they a dandelion or an orchid?

Every child has a different tolerance for discomfort, and that should be taken into consideration when making a decision about quitting.

Assess their willingness to thrive in a challenging environment. Are they a dandelion or an orchid? This framework was developed by Thomas Boyce, a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at University of California, San Francisco, to help identify a child's temperament.

Dandelions are hardy and resilient. "You can plant it in a crack in the cement and forget to water it. And not only will the dandelion survive, it will probably thrive," says Lapointe.

Orchids are sensitive. "They require just the right amount of water, humidity and temperature. If you don't get it just right, they don't adapt."

One isn't better than the other, they're just different. See which flower your child leans toward. If your kid is more of a dandelion, they may be OK in a less-than-perfect setting even if they're not jazzed about it. If they're more of an orchid, and you see they're really struggling, maybe they need a different environment.

Come up with a creative compromise. "Quit" or "tough it out" aren't the only two options.

"What's the gray area? What can we modify?" says Lewis. If your kid is bored, could you take a break or cut back on the amount they're engaging in the activity? If your kid is embarrassed when they strike out, could you practice batting at home?

Then have a conversation with your child about what it means to have made a commitment. Perhaps you say, "Well, since we signed up, we are going to go, but you can sit on the sidelines and watch," says Lewis. "That way you're teaching the child about honoring a commitment without forcing them to do something that's really uncomfortable."

As for my son and his fear of swim class, my husband and I did some investigating. We asked him what was up. It turns out he was terrified of putting his head under water! So we talked to the coach and they agreed he didn't have to go under during class.

Of course, you need to get your head wet to swim. My son eventually overcame his fear months later, when we were playing in the pool with his cousins.

Now, he routinely dunks himself during swim class. He literally takes his hand, puts it on the back of his head, and pushes himself underwater. And he loves being in the water. Turns out all he needed was a little time.

Even if we ended up needing to take a break from swimming for a while, I think I would have been OK with that, too. Lapointe says that we as parents shouldn't put too much pressure on ourselves in situations like these. "In the grand scheme of things, this isn't actually a big thing."

