2025 Oscars: See the red carpet looks

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for Sunday night's Oscars. The 97th Academy Awards ceremony starts at 7 p.m. EST, 4 p.m. PST, airing live on ABC and streaming on Hulu.

Conan O'Brien is hosting, and Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are set to perform.

Netflix's musical Emilia Pérez enters the evening with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked, which both have 10 each, including for best picture.

Here are the stars as they head into the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Timothée Chalamet

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Ariana Grande

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Selena Gomez

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Jeff Goldblum

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Zoe Saldaña

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Demi Moore

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Omar Apollo

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Raye

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Fernanda Torres

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images Dave Bautista

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images Monica Barbaro

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images Emma Stone

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Jon M. Chu

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Storm Reid

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images Julianne Hough

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Margaret Qualley

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Marissa Bode

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Lisa

Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Anok Yai

Lexie Moreland / WWD via Getty Images / WWD via Getty Images Amelia Dimoldenberg

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images Archie Coleman

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Rachel Sennott

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Doja Cat

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Joe Locke

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Charlotte Lawrence

Mike Coppola / Getty Images / Getty Images Joe Alwyn

Monica Schipper / Getty Images / Getty Images Yasmin Finney

Savion Washington / Getty Images / Getty Images Yura Borisov and Anna Borisova