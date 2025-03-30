Medical supplies in great need as aid flows into Myanmar after earthquake

BANGKOK — Emergency aid has streamed into Southeast Asia in the two days since a massive earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand. Relief efforts are focused on Myanmar, where the estimated death toll rose to 1,644 by Sunday afternoon.

The number of dead from Friday's 7.7 magnitude quake is expected to increase, while the number of injured was at 3,408 and the missing figure rose was 139 on Sunday. The earthquake's epicenter was near Mandalay, Myanmar's second-largest city with 1.5 million people. In neighboring Thailand, the death toll rose to 17.

While food, medicine and other vital supplies have reached Myanmar, a report issued Saturday by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said rescue efforts have been hampered by a severe shortage of medical supplies including trauma kits, blood bags, anesthetics, assistive devices, essential medicine and tents to house health workers.

"We fear it may be weeks before we understand the full extent of destruction caused by this earthquake," said Mohammed Riyas, the IRC's Myanmar director.

Here is a look at some of the contributions in supplies, personnel and monetary support and the nations and groups providing assistance:

Direct assistance by nations

On Sunday, a convoy of 17 Chinese cargo trucks carrying critical shelter and medical supplies was expected to reach Mandalay. China said it has sent more than 135 rescue personnel and experts along with supplies like medical kits, generators, earthquake detectors and drones while pledging around $13.8 million in emergency aid.

Hong Kong on Saturday dispatched 51 search-and-rescue personnel including firefighters and ambulance personnel as well as two search-and-rescue dogs. The group brought 9 tons (18,000 pounds) of equipment including life detectors and an automatic satellite tracking antenna system, according to a statement on the Hong Kong government's website. The Hong Kong government also will set aside HK$30 million ($3.9 million) from its Disaster Relief Fund to help Myanmar victims.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said it had flown in 120 rescuers and supplies to Yangon, Myanmar's second-largest city, and Russia's Health Ministry said Moscow had sent a medical team that includes specialists in infectious diseases, resuscitation, traumatology and psychology, as well as search and rescue teams with canine units and devices that can search in rubble with depths as much as 4.5 meters (14.7 feet).

Two Indian C-17 military transport aircraft on Saturday brought in a field hospital unit and some 120 personnel who traveled north to Mandalay to establish a 60-bed emergency treatment center, the country's Foreign Ministry said. India previously said it planned to send five aircrafts and four ships with relief supplies including rescue team and medical teams.

Malaysia's foreign ministry said the country would send 50 personnel to help identify and provide aid to the worst-hit areas.

South Korea said it will provide $2 million in humanitarian aid through international organizations.

New Zealand's Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a post on X that his government would support relief efforts "via the International Red Cross Movement."

The European Commission said Friday it would release 2.5 million euros ($2.7 million) in initial emergency assistance to assist with earthquake relief, bringing the European Union's total humanitarian aid for Myanmar to more than €35 million ($37.8 million) this year.

Ireland announced Saturday the government would provide an aid package of €6 million ($6.49 million) with €3 million ($3.2 million) to support the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Myanmar Red Cross Society, €1.5 million ($1.6 million) each to the Myanmar Humanitarian Fund and U.N. Refugee Agency Joint Response Plan.

President Donald Trump said Friday the U.S. would help with the response, but some experts were concerned about the promised effort given his administration's deep cuts in foreign assistance.

Aid agencies contributing

The U.N. humanitarian affairs office said it has mobilized with other groups and $5 million has been allocated from a Central Emergency Response Fund for "life-saving assistance."

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies released 2 million Swiss francs ($2.2 million) in emergency funds to support the organization's work in Myanmar, Jagan Chapagain, the organization's secretary general and CEO, said in a social media post Sunday.

Cara Bragg, the Yangon-based manager of Catholic Relief Services in Myanmar, said relief efforts have largely consisted of local volunteers trying to find loved ones.

Despite the influx of countries sending search and rescue teams, "hospitals are really struggling to cope with the influx of injured people, there's a shortage of medical supplies, and people are struggling to find food and clean water," Bragg said.

