Northern Irish rap group Kneecap plays Glastonbury despite controversy

PILTON, England — Irish-language rap group Kneecap gave an impassioned performance for tens of thousands of fans on Saturday at the Glastonbury Festival despite criticism by British politicians and a terror charge for one of the trio.

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, has been charged under the Terrorism Act with supporting a proscribed organization for allegedly waving a Hezbollah flag at a concert in London in November. The rapper, who was charged under the anglicized version of his name, Liam O'Hanna, is on unconditional bail before a further court hearing in August.

"Glastonbury, I'm a free man!" Ó hAnnaidh shouted as Kneecap took the stage at Glastonbury's West Holts field, which holds about 30,000 people. Dozens of Palestinian flags flew in the capacity crowd as the show opened with an audio montage of news clips referring to the band's critics and legal woes.

Between high-energy numbers that had fans forming a large mosh pit, the band members led the audience in chants of "Free Palestine" and "Free Mo Chara." They also aimed an expletive-laden chant at U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who has said he didn't think it was "appropriate" for Kneecap to play Glastonbury.

Scott A Garfitt / Invision/AP / Invision/AP Liam Og, left, and Naoise O Caireallain of the hip hop trio Kneecap perform during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 28, 2025. (Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The trio thanked festival organizers Michael and Emily Eavis for resisting pressure to cancel Kneecap's gig and gave a shoutout to Palestine Action, a protest group that the British government plans to ban under terrorism laws after its members vandalized planes on a Royal Air Force base.

The Belfast trio is known for anarchic energy, satirical lyrics and use of symbolism associated with the Irish republican movement, which seeks to unite Northern Ireland, currently part of the U.K., with the Republic of Ireland.

More than 3,600 people were killed during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland involving Irish republican militants, pro-British Loyalist militias and the U.K. security forces. Kneecap takes its name from a brutal punishment — shooting in the leg — that was dealt out by paramilitary groups to informers and drug dealers.

Scott A Garfitt / Invision/AP / Invision/AP The flag of Palestine is waved in a crowd of festivalgoers at the hip hop trio Kneecap's performance during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 28, 2025.

The group has faced criticism for lyrics laden with expletives and drug references, and for political statements, especially since videos emerged allegedly showing the band shouting "up Hamas, up Hezbollah" and calling on people to kill lawmakers.

Members of the group say they don't support Hezbollah or Hamas, nor condone violence, and Ó hAnnaidh says he picked up a flag that was thrown onto the stage without knowing what it represented. Kneecap has accused critics of trying to silence the band because of its support for the Palestinian cause throughout the war in Gaza.

A performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California in April, where the band accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians, enabled by the U.S. government, sparked calls for the rappers' U.S. visas to be revoked.

Scott A Garfitt / Invision/AP / Invision/AP Charli xcx performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Saturday, June 28, 2025.

Several Kneecap gigs have since been canceled as a result of the controversy.

But fan Gemma Gibson, from Newcastle in northeast England, said not allowing the group to play "would be completely against everything that Glastonbury stands for.

"I think it's so important these days to be able to speak freely, to be able to speak your mind and stand up for what's right," she said. "This is where they should be."

The BBC, which broadcasts dozens of Glastonbury performances, didn't show Kneecap's set live, but said it planned to make it available online later.

About 200,000 ticket holders have gathered at Worthy Farm in southwest England for Britain's most prestigious summer music festival, which features almost 4,000 performers on 120 stages. Headline acts performing over three days ending Sunday include Neil Young, Charli XCX, Rod Stewart, Busta Rhymes, Olivia Rodrigo and Doechii.

Scott A Garfitt / Invision/AP / Invision/AP Lorde performs during the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, Friday, June 27, 2025.

On Saturday, a surprise act listed in the program as "Patchwork" turned out to be Britpop titans Pulp, performing 30 years after their first Glastonbury appearance.

Other highlights have included an unannounced set by New Zealand singer Lorde, a raucous reception for Gen X icon Alanis Morissette and an emotional return for Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi, two years after he took a break from touring to adjust to the impact of the neurological condition Tourette syndrome.



