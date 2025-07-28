Famine expert on 'mass starvation' in Gaza

Despite widespread reports of dire hunger conditions in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials continue to deny the claims that Israel is conducting a starvation campaign in the region. Humanitarian organizations continue to sound the alarm of an impending famine if the situation on the ground continues, with little aid allowed into the region by Israel.

Host Asma Khalid hears from Alex de Waal, executive director of the World Peace Foundation at Tufts University and the author of the book “Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine,” about what it takes for a famine to be declared in Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

