Why short breaks to move around are crucial for your creative process

Let's talk about movement, not as exercise, but as a secret weapon for creative people.

On a memorable walk with bestselling author Kelly Corrigan, she told me how she's become a master of getting unstuck: She's found that simple, physical breaks — like walking, dancing, or just moving around — can reset her mood and focus.

So I wanted to share a few of her tricks, especially for anyone who writes, thinks or stares at a screen for a living (hi, me too)!

Feeling stuck? Hit play and dance it out

Kelly's favorite fix for writer's block: a three-minute dance break.

"I love music so much," she told me. "It's the cheapest way to change your mood."

Forget toxic productivity. When the vibe turns sour, don't power through — shake it off. Literally. Grab your phone, play a song you love, and move. You might be one verse away from your next great idea.

Get up while you're catching up

Writing can feel like a sedentary sport, but Kelly tries to get upright whenever she can, especially during phone calls or research listening sessions.

Not every task allows for it, but many do. Scheduling a dentist appointment? Returning a call? Try doing it on foot.

Katie Monteleone / NPR / NPR Kelly Corrigan and Manoush Zomorodi enjoying a windy walk.

Make your break...beautiful

When Kelly finishes a movement break, she'll often take a minute to tidy her space, clear her desk, take out the recycling, wipe down a counter. It's not about perfection. It's about caring for the environment where her ideas take shape.

Work with your body — not against it

The biggest insight? Stop trying to be productive all day long. Kelly doesn't schedule much for early afternoons — she knows that's her low-energy time. "I don't fight with myself anymore about how I work and what my periods of rest look like," she said.

Most of us don't have a writer's flexibility, but we can get curious about our own rhythms and make micro-adjustments.

Think of these breaks as just part of the creative process.

This piece was written by Manoush Zomorodi and Fiona Geiran. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

