Sunday Puzzle: Dressed to the rhymes

By Will Shortz
Published August 17, 2025 at 7:41 AM MDT
NPR

On-air challenge

Every answer today is the name of something you might wear in two syllables. This could be something primarily worn by men, primarily by women, or both. I'll give you rhymes for the answers. You name the things.

Ex. Razor --> Blazer

  1. Racket
  2. Lackeys
  3. Gofers
  4. Honcho
  5. Candles
  6. Venoms
  7. Bowsers
  8. Kittens
  9. Starry
  10. Woody
  11. Better
  12. Wordle

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Peter Gwinn, who writes for "Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me!". Name something many hospitals have, in 7 letters. Rearrange the letters to name two things you can get inside a hospital (4 and 3 letters each).

Challenge answer

Helipad --> help, aid

Winner

Alison Triebwasser of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Ed Pegg Jr., who conducts mathpuzzle.com. Take the classic illustrated children's book Sylvester and the Magic Pebble. Rearrange its 26 letters to name a famous film director (first and last names) and a noted role on stage (in two words). What are these things?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, August 21st at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR

NPR News
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).