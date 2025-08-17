Three Republican-led states to send hundreds of National Guard troops to Washington

WASHINGTON — Three Republican-led states said Saturday that they were deploying hundreds of National Guard members to the nation's capital to bolster the Trump administration's effort to overhaul policing in Washington through a federal crackdown on crime and homelessness.

West Virginia said it was deploying 300 to 400 Guard troops, while South Carolina pledged 200 and Ohio says it will send 150 in the coming days, marking a significant escalation of the federal intervention.

The moves came as protesters pushed back on federal law enforcement and National Guard troops fanning out in the heavily Democratic city following President Donald Trump's executive order federalizing local police forces and activating about 800 District of Columbia National Guard members.

By adding outside troops to the existing D.C. Guard deployment and federal law enforcement presence, Trump is exercising even tighter control over the city. It's a power play that the president has justified as an emergency response to crime and homelessness, even though city officials have noted that violent crime is lower than it was during Trump's first term in office.

National Guard members have played a limited role in the federal intervention so far, and it's unclear why additional troops are needed. They have been patrolling at landmarks like the National Mall and Union Station and assisting law enforcement with tasks including crowd control.

National Guard members are coming from West Virginia, South Carolina and Ohio

The Republican governors of the three states said they were sending hundreds of troops at the request of the Trump administration.

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said he directed 300 to 400 Guard troops to head to Washington, adding that the state "is proud to stand with President Trump in his effort to restore pride and beauty to our nation's capital."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said he authorized the deployment of 200 of his state's National Guardsmen to help law enforcement in Washington at the Pentagon's request. He noted that if a hurricane or other natural disaster strikes, they would be recalled.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he would send 150 military police from the Guard to "carry out presence patrols and serve as added security" and that they were expected to arrive in the coming days. His statement said Army Secretary Dan Driscoll requested the troops.

The activations suggest the Trump administration sees the need for additional manpower after the president personally played down the need for Washington to hire more police officers.

Protest pushes back on federal crackdown in Washington

A protest against Trump's intervention drew scores to Dupont Circle on Saturday before a march to the White House, about 1.5 miles away. Demonstrators assembled behind a banner that said, "No fascist takeover of D.C.," and some in the crowd held signs saying, "No military occupation."

Morgan Taylor, one of the protest organizers, said they were hoping to spark enough backlash to Trump's actions that the administration would be forced to pull back on its crime and immigration agenda.

"It's hot, but I'm glad to be here. It's good to see all these people out here," she said. "I can't believe that this is happening in this country at this time."

Fueling the protests were concerns about Trump overreaching and that he had used crime as a pretext to impose his will on Washington.

John Finnigan, 55, was taking a bike ride when he ran into the protest in downtown Washington. The real estate construction manager who has lived in the capital for 27 years said Trump's moves were "ridiculous" because crime is down.

"Hopefully, some of the mayors and some of the residents will get out in front of it and try and make it harder for it to happen in other cities," Finnigan said.

Jamie Dickstein, a 24-year-old teacher, said she was "very uncomfortable and worried" for the safety or her students given the "unmarked officers of all types" now roaming Washington and detaining people.

Dickstein said she turned out to the protest with friends and relatives to "prevent a continuous domino effect going forward with other cities."

Surge of federal law enforcement in Washington draws mixed reactions

Federal agents have appeared in some of the city's most highly trafficked neighborhoods, garnering a mix of praise, pushback and alarm from local residents and leaders across the country.

City leaders, who are obliged to cooperate with Trump's order under the federal laws that direct the district's local governance, have sought to work with the administration, though they have bristled at the scope of the president's takeover.

On Friday, the administration reversed course on an order that aimed to place the head of the Drug Enforcement Administration as an "emergency police commissioner" after the district's top lawyer sued.

After a court hearing, Trump's attorney general, Pam Bondi, issued a memo directing the Metropolitan Police Department to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement regardless of any city law.

City officials say they are evaluating how to best comply

In his order Monday, Trump declared an emergency due to the "city government's failure to maintain public order." He said that impeded the "federal government's ability to operate efficiently to address the nation's broader interests without fear of our workers being subjected to rampant violence."

In a letter to city residents, Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, wrote that "our limited self-government has never faced the type of test we are facing right now."

She added that if Washington residents stick together, "we will show the entire nation what it looks like to fight for American democracy — even when we don't have full access to it."



