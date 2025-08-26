ICU nurse at Nasser Hospital says Israel's attacks yesterday on the facility were 'not an accident'

/ Palestinians gather outside Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Aug. 25, 2025, following Israeli strikes. Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli strikes on the hospital killed at least 15 people on Aug. 25, including four journalists and one civil defence member. (AFP via Getty Images)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Anneliese Stephenson-Wenn, an intensive care unit nurse volunteering at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis. The facility where she volunteers was struck by two consecutive Israeli missiles in the same spot on Monday.

The Israeli attack killed 22 people, including five journalists. Stephenson-Wenn talks about the situation on the ground in the aftermath of the attacks.

/ Islam Qudeih holds her severely malnourished shirtless, 2-year-old daughter, Shamm, at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025. (Mariam Dagga/AP)

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR