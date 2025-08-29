Scott Galloway says Boomers are robbing Gen Z of their future

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode "Are the kids alright? Part 1"

Americans once assumed their kids would be better off than they were. But business school professor Scott Galloway says today's economic policies work to enrich Boomers and steal from younger generations.

About Scott Galloway

Scott Galloway is the host of the podcasts Prof G Pod, Prof G Market, Raging Moderates and Pivot. He also writes the No Mercy / No Malice newsletter. He is a professor at NYU's Stern School of Business and has served on the boards of brands including The New York Times Company and Urban Outfitters. His books include The Four, The Algebra of Happiness, Adrift: America in 100 Charts and The Algebra of Wealth. His upcoming book is Notes on Being a Man.

