Photos: Tens of thousands of supporters attend memorial for Charlie Kirk in Arizona

Early Sunday, people started lining up outside the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., for the memorial for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. People wore "I am Charlie Kirk" hats and T-shirts, "Make America Great Again" baseball caps and carried American flags. The line extended for over a mile outside the stadium, according to Glendale Police.

The memorial service features Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, who on Thursday was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA. Kirk founded the nonprofit in 2012 as a space for young conservatives. President Trump and Vice President Vance traveled for the service along with many other GOP leaders, who have praised Kirk for boosting support for Trump among young voters.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A man carries a U.S. flag as people arrive for the public memorial service of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A person wears a hat reading "I am Charlie Kirk" as people arrive outside State Farm Stadium to attend Kirk's memorial.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images / Getty Images Attendees await the start of the memorial service.

Eric Thayer / Getty Images / Getty Images Attendees filed into their seats early Sunday for the memorial.

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP / via Getty Images / via Getty Images A large cross is wheeled in ahead of the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images People pray before the start of the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk.

Eric Thayer / Getty Images / Getty Images A man carries pins that read: "In loving memory of Charlie Kirk."

Ross D. Franklin / AP / AP Supporters comfort each other prior to the start of the memorial.

Charly Triballeau / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images A banner shows Charlie Kirk and his wife Erika, who was named the new CEO of Turning Point USA.