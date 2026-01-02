George Clooney gets French citizenship — and another dust-up with Trump

One of Hollywood's most recognizable stars is now officially a French citizen.

A French government bulletin published last weekend confirms that the country has granted citizenship to George Clooney, along with his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, and their 7-year-old twins.

The Clooneys — who hail from Lexington, Ky. and Beirut, Lebanon, respectively — bought an 18th-century estate in Provence, France in 2021. In an Esquire interview this October, the Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker described the French "farm" as their primary residence, a decision he said was made with their kids in mind.

"I was worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood," Clooney said. "I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life. France — they kind of don't give a s*** about fame. I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids."

In another interview on his recent Jay Kelly press tour, Clooney mentioned that his wife and kids speak perfect French, joking that they use it to insult him to his face while he still struggles to learn the language.

This week, after a French official raised questions of fairness, France's Foreign Ministry explained that the Clooneys were eligible under a law that permits citizenship for foreign nationals who contribute to the country's international influence and cultural outreach, The Associated Press reports.

The French government specifically cited the actor's clout as a global movie star and the lawyer's work with academic institutions and international organizations in France.

"They maintain strong personal, professional and family ties with our country," the ministry added, per the AP. "Like many French citizens, we are delighted to welcome Georges and Amal Clooney into the national community."

They aren't the only ones celebrating. President Trump, who has a history of trading barbs with Clooney, welcomed the news by taking another dig at the actor.

In a New Year's Eve Truth Social post, Trump called the couple "two of the worst political prognosticators of all time" and slammed Clooney for throwing his support behind then-Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

"Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies," wrote Trump, who himself has made cameos in several films over the years. "He wasn't a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Clooney responded the next day via a statement shared with outlets including Deadline and Variety.

"I totally agree with the current president," Clooney said, before referencing the midterm elections later this year. "We have to make America great again. We'll start in November."

Clooney and Trump — once friendly — have long criticized each other

Clooney, a longtime activist and Democratic Party donor, has remained active in U.S. politics despite his overseas move.

In July 2024, he rocked the political establishment by publishing a New York Times op-ed urging then-President Joe Biden — for whom he had prominently fundraised just weeks prior — to drop his reelection bid to make way for another Democrat with better chances of taking the White House. A growing chorus of calls led to Biden's withdrawal from the race by the end of that month.

In a December interview with NPR's Fresh Air, Clooney said his decision to speak out on that and other issues generally comes down to "when I feel like no one else is gonna do it."

"You'll lose all of your clout if you fight every fight," he added. "You have to pick the ones that you know well, that you're well informed on, and that you have some say and you hope that that has at least some effect."

Clooney has been a vocal critic of Trump throughout both of his terms, most recently on the topic of press freedoms during the actor's Broadway portrayal of the late journalist Edward R. Murrow last spring.

And Trump has been similarly outspoken in his dislike of Clooney, including in an insult-laden Truth Social post — calling him a "fake movie actor" — after the publication of his New York Times op-ed.

In December, just days before this latest dust-up, Clooney shared in a Variety interview that he and Trump had been on good terms during the president's reality television days. He said Trump used to call him often and once tried to help him get into a hospital to see a back surgeon.

"He's a big goofball. Well, he was," Clooney added. "That all changed."

In the same Variety interview, Clooney — the son of longtime television anchor Nick Clooney — slammed CBS and ABC for abandoning their journalistic duty by paying to settle lawsuits with the Trump administration. He expressed concern about the current media landscape, particularly the direction of CBS News under its controversial new editor in chief, Bari Weiss.

Weiss responded by inviting Clooney to visit the CBS Broadcast Center to learn more about their work, in a written statement published in the New York Post on Tuesday. It began with "Bonjour, Mr. Clooney," in a nod to the actor's new milestone.

Clooney told NPR last month that he will continue to stand up for what he believes in, even if it means people who disagree with him decide not to see his movies.

"I don't give up my right to freedom of speech because I have a Screen Actors Guild card," he added. "The minute that I'm asked to just straight-up lie, then I've lost."

Copyright 2026 NPR