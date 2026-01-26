© 2026 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Israel's military says it found the final hostage body in Gaza

By NPR's International Desk
Published January 26, 2026 at 7:17 AM MST
Israeli soldiers continue search operations for the remains of an Israeli hostage in a mass grave located in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Monday. Tanks and heavy machinery belonging to the Israeli army are observed operating in the area during the ongoing excavation and recovery efforts.
Anadolu
/
Getty Images
Israeli soldiers continue search operations for the remains of an Israeli hostage in a mass grave located in the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, on Monday. Tanks and heavy machinery belonging to the Israeli army are observed operating in the area during the ongoing excavation and recovery efforts.

The Israeli military says the body of the final Israeli hostage taken during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attacks has been identified and returned to Israel.

The military said in a statement that Ran Gvili, 24, a special forces policeman, was killed while fighting Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack and his body was taken to Gaza.

The military said it launched a special search operation for his body over the weekend in a cemetery in northern Gaza, on the Israeli-occupied side of Gaza, acting based on intelligence.

Hamas-led fighters captured 251 hostages in Israel on Oct 7, 2023, according to Israeli authorities.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
NPR's International Desk