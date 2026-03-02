© 2026 KUNM
View from Middle East as U.S.-Israel war in Iran intensifies

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 2, 2026 at 10:04 AM MST
Rescue workers and military personnel survey the scene of a direct hit a day after an Iranian missile struck in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Oded Balilty/AP)
Oded Balilty/AP
Rescue workers and military personnel survey the scene of a direct hit a day after an Iranian missile struck in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (Oded Balilty/AP)

Israelis woke to the sound of explosions on Monday, as Iran hit back after American and Israeli forces started a war with Iran over the weekend. The war has already become a regional conflict and claimed hundreds of lives, including children, in an air strike that hit a girls’ school in southern Iran.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Nick Paton Walsh, CNN chief international security correspondent, who is reporting in Tel Aviv.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom