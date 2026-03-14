These are the casualties and cost of the war in Iran 2 weeks into the conflict

After two weeks of war in Iran, hundreds of people have been killed, millions more displaced and billions of dollars have been spent. The war's devastation has spilled across the region, throwing it into upheaval and leaving many questioning when the conflict will end and how much more will be lost. Experts who spoke to NPR said the numbers below only reflect information available right now, and could be far greater as more details are released, especially in terms of long-term economic impacts and civilian casualties.

For more reporting, analysis and different views of the conflict, go to NPR's Middle East conflict series.

All figures are as of March 13, 2026, unless otherwise indicated. This is a developing story and figures may change.

Human impact

Iranians killed

More than 1,200 civilians

(Source: Iran Health Ministry)

People killed in strike on Iranian school

At least 165 civilians

(Source: Iranian state media)

Iranians injured

Over 10,000

(Source: Iranian health officials)

Iranians temporarily displaced

Up to 3.2 million

(Source: UNHCR)

U.S. service members killed

At least 13, including 7 by enemy fire

(Source: U.S. Central Command)

Iranian hospitals impacted

25 damaged, 9 out of service

(Source: Iranian health officials)

People in Lebanon killed

773 people

(Source: Lebanon's Health Ministry)

People in Lebanon injured

1,933 people

(Source: Lebanon's Health Ministry)

People displaced from Lebanon

830,00 people

(Source: Lebanon's disaster management office)

People killed in Israel

12 civilians, 2 soldiers

(Source: Israeli authorities)

Gulf State deaths

At least 16

(Source: United Arab Emirates state media, Kuwait state media, Saudi Arabia state media, Bahrain state media, Oman state media)

Percentage of Americans against the war

56

(Source: NPR/PBS News/Marist poll)

Financial Toll

U.S. spending in the first 12 days of war

About $16.5 billion

(Source: Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS))

U.S. spending in the first 100 hours of Operation Epic Fury

About $3.7 billion

(Source: CSIS)

Infrastructure Damage

Targets hit by the U.S.-Israeli campaign

More than 15,000

(Source: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Dan Caine)

Iranian vessels damaged or destroyed

More than 90

(Source: U.S. Central Command)

Ships struck in the region

16

(Source: UK Maritime Trade Operations)

Iranian minelayers destroyed by the U.S.

More than 30

(Source: U.S. Central Command)

Israeli strikes in central Beirut

3

(Source: NPR reporter Hadeel Al-Shalchi in Beirut)

Oil Prices

Highest cost of brent crude oil over past week

$119.50 per barrel

(Source: Business Insider's market tracker)

Amount of oil released by the International Energy Agency (IEA) because of oil supply disruptions

400 million barrels

(Source: International Energy Agency)

Of that total, amount of oil released by the U.S. from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

172 million barrels

(Source: U.S. Department of Energy)

Percentage of the world's oil that crosses the Strait of Hormuz

20

(Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration)

Average price of gas per gallon in the U.S.

$3.63, up 55 cents from same time last year

(Source: AAA)



Copyright 2026 NPR