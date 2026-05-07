China gives suspended death sentences to 2 ex-defense ministers

BEIJING — A Chinese military court gave suspended death sentences Thursday to two former defense ministers who were accused of bribery, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The court said Wei Fenghe was guilty of accepting bribes and sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve. It said Li Shangfu was guilty of accepting and offering bribes, and handed him the same sentence.

Suspended death sentences are often commuted to life in prison in China.

The sentences are the latest in Chinese President Xi Jinping's campaign of purging senior officials. Xi started an anti-corruption drive more than a decade ago and his drive has continued unabated, culminating in the removal of China's highest ranking general and military leadership in January. China's powerful Central Military Commission, which in years past had 11 members, now has just one member aside from Xi himself.

While the drive targets corruption, Xi has also used anti-corruption as a way to consolidate political loyalty and control among the political elite.

It is unclear whether either men had policy or political disagreements with Xi.

Wei served as defense minister from 2018 until 2023. Li succeeded him but served for just months before disappearing from public view. He was removed from office in October 2023.

Li spent most of his career as a specialist in the missile and procurement branches of China's People's Liberation Army, and had faced travel and financial sanctions from the U.S. over the purchase of Russian military hardware.

The Communist Party expelled both men from its ranks in 2024, sealing their fate.

Li's replacement, Dong Jun, continues to serve as defense minister. However, experts note that he was not appointed to the once powerful Central Military Commission, which oversees the military and is a standard appointment for someone in that role.



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