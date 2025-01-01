Jeffrey Pope

Jeff’s work for two decades in public media has been to manage, innovate and funnel investment into building successful, multi-platform news and arts organizations.

His teams have been successful bucking the trend of emerging news deserts: When two papers closed in rural Colorado, his organization launched a local news bureau and two successful podcasts. In Western North Carolina, his team at Blue Ridge Public Radio expanded the newsroom and coverage of the arts and local issues.

He served as President of the Board of National Federation of Public Broadcasters, the first and oldest public radio service organization in the nation, and as Executive of the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition, a group of 14 stations providing public radio service to 4 million across Colorado.

Pope enjoys public lands, trail running, whitewater, salvage yards and street tacos. He and his wife, a practicing Licensed Clinical Social Worker, are raising three boys

