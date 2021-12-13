Reimagining Digital Collections Ep 1: Access and Authoritativeness
On this program we're joined by Liz Neely, the curator of Digital
Experience at the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum in Santa Fe. The museum is
working on a series of projects to develop new ways of revealing
connections between art, archival and historic home collections to
facilitate a broader exploration and study of Georgia O'Keeffe. These
projects imagine access to collections through discovery, storytelling
and ultimately a digital catalog raisonné. Liz is a human-centered
strategist focused on forming engaging experiences for museum
audiences while designing sustainable organizational workflows.
Link: https://okeeffemuseum.org | Visit OkeeffeMuseum.org