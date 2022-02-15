© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
AugmentedHumanity_Logo_RSS_0.png
Augmented Humanity Podcast

Social Justice in DH Ep 2: Expanding Definitions and Access

Published February 15, 2022 at 11:57 AM MST
1 of 2  — Guiliano.jpg
Dr. Jennifer Guiliano
2 of 2  — risam_talk_news_640x425.jpg
Dr. Roopika Risam

Imagine…a global community of humanists, finding new ways to represent human migration, language, labor, relationships and more. Telling new stories from diverse perspectives, while supporting and mentoring others in implementing cutting edge methodologies. As this dream becomes reality, a promise emerges of better understanding our complex world.

On this program we’re joined by the co-editors of Reviews in Digital Humanities, Dr. Roopika Risam and Dr. Jennifer Guiliano. Dr. Risam is the Chair of Secondary and Higher Education and Associate Professor of Education and English at Salem State University. Dr. Guiliano is an Associate Professor of History, Native American and Indigenous Studies, and American Studies at Indianapolis University.

Augmented Humanity Podcast
Craig Goldsmith
See stories by Craig Goldsmith
Ellen Dornan
See stories by Ellen Dornan