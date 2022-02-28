Social Justice in DH Ep 4: Origin Stories and Cultural Shifts

Imagine…a global community of humanists, finding new ways to represent human migration, language, labor, relationships and more. Telling new stories from diverse perspectives, while supporting and mentoring others in implementing cutting edge methodologies. As this dream becomes reality, a promise emerges of better understanding our complex world.

On this program we’re joined by the co-editors of Reviews in Digital Humanities, Dr. Roopika Risam and Dr. Jennifer Guiliano. Dr. Risam is the Chair of Secondary and Higher Education and Associate Professor of Education and English at Salem State University. Dr. Guiliano is an Associate Professor of History, Native American and Indigenous Studies, and American Studies at Indianapolis University.