Wise Cities Ep 2: All Technology is Political

Imagine…cities rolling out solutions to enhance culture; facilitate urban regeneration; promote public participation; and democratize public space. Diverse citizens helping to steer the human-friendly transformation of their towns, selectively using the most sustainable and sensible tech interventions to advance these goals.

On this program we’re joined by Daniel Latorre, founder and director of The Wise City. Daniel is an advocate for digital placemaking with a focus on community engagement and for city leaders going beyond “smart” cities.

https://thewisecity.org