Mapping the Gay Guides Ep 3: Democratization of Data

Published June 20, 2022 at 5:24 PM MDT
Eric Gonzaba
Dr. Amanda Regan
Imagine…the year is 1965. The place is your town. What does it look like to be gay, there, at that time? Where do you go to find people like you? Where is it safe to be you? How does that change as the years pass? Now we can explore this not so ancient history through the lens of Bob Damron's Address Book, an annual guide for gay people in the US.

On this program we’re joined by Dr. Amanda Regan and Dr. Eric Gonzaba, co-creators of the NEH-funded digital history project Mapping the Gay Guides. Dr. Regan teaches history at Clemson University, and Dr. Gonzaba teaches American Studies at California State University in Fullerton.

Visit MappingTheGayGuides.org

