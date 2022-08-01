© 2022 KUNM
Augmented Humanity Podcast

Water Justice & Technology Ep 1: Collaboration and Problematizing

Published August 1, 2022 at 3:13 PM MDT
Amrah Salomon
1 of 2  — AmrahSalomonstarwars.jpeg
Theodora Dryer
2 of 2  — TheodoraDryer.jpeg
Theodora Dryer

Imagine… as the world gets hotter and fresh water becomes more scarce, AI systems whose roots lie in racist algorithms control access to your water, and water security is guaranteed only for those who can afford it. Averting this dystopian future demands we strive to move beyond our assumptions around racism, capitalism, consumption, collective responsibility and the desirability of engineering our way out of the climate crisis.

This month we’re joined by Dr. Theodora Dryer, the research lead for Climate + Water at the AI Now Institute, and research assistant professor at New York University’s Tandon School of Engineering. We’re also joined by Dr. Amrah Salomón, an assistant professor of English at the University of California Santa Barbara and a founding member of the Center for Interdisciplinary Environmental Justice. Dr. Dryer and Dr. Salomon, among others, collaborated to produce the report Water Justice and Technology, covering topics on both North and Central America.

