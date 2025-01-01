Resilience Drive - Defunded Not Defeated

On July 17th, Congress passed H.R. 4, the Rescissions Act of 2025, eliminating $1.1 billion in federal support for public media. This includes $548,000 in critical funding for KUNM.

That’s two full years of federal support, gone. Funding we were counting on, that was already approved and secured. It was meant to pay for programming, cover the cost of music licensing, and help maintain the statewide emergency broadcast system.

But this isn’t the end of KUNM. We’re not closing our doors. We’re not going off the air. We’re still here. We may be defunded but we are not defeated. We are going to continue to do what we’ve done for decades: serve New Mexicans with trusted news and information, offer a platform for local music, and provide a space for community voices.

Yes, this is a tough moment, because we need to raise an additional $548,000 over our standard operational budget. But this is a turning point. We can grow stronger, more connected, and more independent than ever before.

But we can’t do it without you.

We are choosing to meet this challenge head-on, with care, creativity, and the power of this community.

We have a challenging job ahead of us, but we’ll remain focused on what matters most: our connection to you and our service to New Mexico. We’ll continue to lift local voices, center public service, and highlight community connections. Be part of our next chapter. Let’s move forward, together.

