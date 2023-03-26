Espejos de Aztlán: Raices Collective History

Mon. 03/27 7p: Tune in for a re-broadcast of Raíces: 26 Years Later, a two-hour live program that originally aired as a special edition of Espejos de Aztlán in 2003. Hear how Chican@x and Latin@x educators, organizers and activists, musicians and journalists bridged access to KUNM as a public radio station in the late 70s. Representing the diversity of New Mexican Chican@x, Hispan@x and Latin@x communities, this group shaped what listeners know today as the Raíces Collective.

Join Espejos and Raíces to hear first-hand accounts of the work of the Collective as it happened; a tradition that continues in today’s weekly production and hosting of Raíces, Espejos de Aztlán and Salsa Sabrosa. Hosted by Sofia Martinez, Cynthia Gomez and Ernesto Ybarra.