Music of the Nuclear Age

Sat. 11/4 10a: Russia threatens Ukraine with nuclear missiles. The Ukraine worries over attacks on its nuclear power plants. From these headlines, award-winning producer David K. Dunaway (Pete Seeger; Route 66; Aldous Huxley) explores the history of nuclear weapons and nuclear energy and its reception in American music of many genres: folk, country, western, bluegrass, gospel, blues, r & b, and calypso. Music consultant on the Academy-Award-winning documentary, Atomic Café, Dunaway (and co-producer Matthew Melendy) have a timely, news-related musical documentary with a second look at the history of nuclear threats for a new generation. November is the 70th anniversary of the hydrogen bomb.

