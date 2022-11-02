© 2022 KUNM
Folk Routes

Music of the Nuclear Age

Published November 2, 2022 at 9:07 AM MDT
Nuclear Bomb Test
United States Department of Defense (either the U.S. Army or the U.S. Navy), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
Operation Crossroads - Baker detonation

Sat. 11/4 10a: Russia threatens Ukraine with nuclear missiles. The Ukraine worries over attacks on its nuclear power plants. From these headlines, award-winning producer David K. Dunaway (Pete Seeger; Route 66; Aldous Huxley) explores the history of nuclear weapons and nuclear energy and its reception in American music of many genres: folk, country, western, bluegrass, gospel, blues, r & b, and calypso. Music consultant on the Academy-Award-winning documentary, Atomic Café, Dunaway (and co-producer Matthew Melendy) have a timely, news-related musical documentary with a second look at the history of nuclear threats for a new generation. November is the 70th anniversary of the hydrogen bomb.

Folk Routes
David Dunaway
David Dunaway co-hosts and co-produces Folk Routes and produces documentary radio. He is currently Distinguished Professor of Radio at San Francisco State University and Professor of English at UNM. He is one of New Mexico's national radio producers. Various web sites describe his interests: Click Here & Click Here
