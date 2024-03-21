C.Daniel Boling - Live on Folk Routes!

Sat. 3/23, 10a: In celebration of the spring equinox, today's Folk Routes show on March 23, 2024 will feature songs of the season. In the second hour of the show, C. Daniel Boling, local balladeer/songwriter, will join us live in the studio.

Daniel released a new album in 2023, New Old Friends on Berkalin Records. Each song is co-written with the legendary Tom Paxton. This will be a nice preview of those songs prior to the New Mexico tour Tom and Daniel will be doing in April 2024