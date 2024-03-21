© 2024 KUNM
Volunteer Produced Music Programs
Folk Routes

C.Daniel Boling - Live on Folk Routes!

By Perdita Wexler
Published March 21, 2024 at 11:11 AM MDT
C. Daniel Boling
Artist
/
https://danielboling.com/electronic-press-kit
C. Daniel Boling

Sat. 3/23, 10a: In celebration of the spring equinox, today's Folk Routes show on March 23, 2024 will feature songs of the season. In the second hour of the show, C. Daniel Boling, local balladeer/songwriter, will join us live in the studio.

Daniel released a new album in 2023, New Old Friends on Berkalin Records. Each song is co-written with the legendary Tom Paxton. This will be a nice preview of those songs prior to the New Mexico tour Tom and Daniel will be doing in April 2024

Folk Routes
Perdita Wexler
Ever since seeing B.B. King perform on a flatbed truck, Perdita Wexler has been hooked on music. The performance was part of the 1970 Medicine Ball Caravan Tour near Placitas, New Mexico. This passion for music was nurtured at the Thunderbird Bar as well as at Okie’s, the Civic Auditorium, the Pit and Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque. Radio deejays, record store clerks and her own family’s diverse musical tastes also played a role in her love of music. She is a big supporter of local, live music. She has lived in Alaska, Colorado, Mississippi, Washington and Macedonia, yet always finds her way home to New Mexico. Perdita is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring music to the airwaves as one of the hosts of Folk Routes. Email Perdita
