Tony spins "new" music from local artists.

Dr. Kristina M. Jacobsen, a part time, Associate Professor of Music at the University of New Mexico has just released a new collaborative single with Swedish songwriter and producer Staffan Wester.

Written between Gotland, Sweden and New Mexico, USA, and inspired by her time living on the Navajo Nation, Dear Lester is a letter to a musical ancestor — part homage, part conversation across time. With intimate vocals, finger-picked guitar, and a gentle, spacious production, the song blends Americana and roots storytelling with the atmospheric sensibilities of Scandinavian soundscapes.

Local artist Paul Pino and the Tone Daddies have also released a brand new original single; "Dia De Los Muertos". Paul Pino is a life-long song writer, singer and rhythm guitar player. Paul is also a retired teacher and principal who always used music to help teach his students about life. He fell in love with music by listening to his father read poetry with a very musical, rhythmic Spanish voice.