4.16.23- The Annie E Casey Foundation and the CCP

This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured Scot Spencer from The Annie E. Casey Foundation who shared about his work as the Associate Director for Local Policy. Scot also shared about the 2022 Annie E. Casey convening, which took place in Albuquerque.

We also shared the wisdom of 3 organizations that attended the 2022 Annie E. Casey covening! Ahmaad Lott, the Fellowship Coordinator at the New Orleans Youth Alliance, Jessica Daniels, the Director of YES! For Equity at Partnership for Southern Equity, and Daniel Robles, Deputy Field Organizer at JOLT Action Texas shared about their respective organizations and their experiences at the convening!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!

