6.4.23 - Festival Flamenco 2023: Interview with Eva and Marisol Encinias!

Sun 7/6 7p : OUR PODCAST IS READY!! This week on Generation Justice, we proudly featured Eva Encinias and Marisol Encinias. Eva is the Founding Director of the National Institute of Flamenco, the Conservatory of Flamenco Arts, and the Festival Flamenco Albuquerque. Marisol Encinias, is the Executive and Artistic Director and Curator of Festival Flamenco Albuquerque, and is the Assistant Professor of Dance at the University of New Mexico. Eva and Marisol shared about the origins of the beautiful dance style, Flamenco, and what to expect at the upcoming Flamenco Festival of Albuquerque