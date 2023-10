8/27 Sun 7p Listen to our podcast! On Sunday, August 27th, we interviewed Enrique Cardiel of the Bernalillo Health Equity Council and Katie Kearbey a 4th medical student at of the Latin American School of Medicine will share their knowledge on health equity and vaccine equity. Do not miss this amazing program!

