This week on Generation Justice, we celebrated the life, legacy, and work of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.! We shared his 1967 speech Beyond Vietnam: A Time to Break Silence, as well as words from his daughter, Dr. Bernice King, about the tragedies unfolding in Palestine. Be sure to give this episode a listen!

And don’t forget to catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!