2.4.24- Tribal Education Trust Fund, Poetry for Ceasefire, Dignity not Detention

This week, Generation Justice shared several stellar interviews! Learn more from Regis Pecos and Rep. Derrick Lente (District 26) about education in New Mexico and the Tribal Education Trust Fund.

Learn more about support at the roundhouse for the Dignity Not Detention Act from Rep. Pamelya Herndon (District 28), Rep. Debra Sariñana (District 21), and Sen. Harold Pope (District 23). And don’t miss the letters written for Palestinian journalists and the powerful poem from Hakim Bellamy, there is no Polite Way to Demand a Ceasefire!

Catch us live every Sunday @ 7:00 pm on 89.9 KUNM OR stream on KUNM.org!