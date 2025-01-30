1.26.25 Radical Brownies, Rep. Eleanor Chavez, & NMDT

First, the young leaders from the Radical Brownies share why they’re supporting the Traveling with Dignity Act and how you can support!

Then, NM Representative Eleanor Chavez shares her top priority bills for this 60-day legislative session, including the Traveling with Dignity Act and Dignity Not Detention Efforts.

Next, Eduardo Esquivel Gonzalez, Co-Director of NM Dream Team, shares the mission of the organization and its legislative priorities.

Tune in LIVE every SUNDAY on 89.9FM or steam KUNM.org!