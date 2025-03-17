3.16.25 The Vortex Play: Lion Island

Based on the novel by Margarita Engle, the Vortex’s play ‘Lion Island’ is about navigating a tense colonial world. Actors Daniel Lucero and Hector Corona share insight and a scene reenactment!

Based on true events, Lion Island follows Antonio Chuffat, a young Afro-Cuban-Chinese boy growing up in 19th-century Cuba, who finds himself at the crossroads of multiple cultures and social movements.

The story illuminates the struggles and triumphs of immigrants and activists in the face of oppression, offering audiences a deeply moving exploration of history and human courage.