The AfroMundo Festival will be from April 12 – 19, 2025. It’s a weeklong cross-cultural celebration! Tune in to hear more from AfroMundo’s Founder and Executive Director, Maritza Perez, and featured artist/ AfroMundo Fellow Lauryn Mills Bohannon. Stay tuned for a Community Calendar.

Catch us live every Sunday at 7PM on 89.9 KUNM fm or KUNM.org!