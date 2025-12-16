© 2025 KUNM
Generation Justice

12.14.25 Trisha Moquino: Keres Children's Learning Center

Published December 16, 2025 at 1:21 PM MST

Trisha Moquino discusses the Keres Children’s learning center and the importance of education that supports children’s heritage and language.

Trisha Moquino is from the Native Nations of Cochiti, Kewa & Ohkay Owingeh, three of the 19 Indian Pueblos in New Mexico. Trisha co-founded the Keres Children’s Learning Center (KCLC) in Cochiti Pueblo, NM, where she serves as a Keres Speaking Montessori Guide for elementary children.

Catch us every Sunday at 7:00 PM on 89.9 KUNM or KUNM.org!

