12.14.25 Trisha Moquino: Keres Children's Learning Center

Trisha Moquino discusses the Keres Children’s learning center and the importance of education that supports children’s heritage and language.

Trisha Moquino is from the Native Nations of Cochiti, Kewa & Ohkay Owingeh, three of the 19 Indian Pueblos in New Mexico. Trisha co-founded the Keres Children’s Learning Center (KCLC) in Cochiti Pueblo, NM, where she serves as a Keres Speaking Montessori Guide for elementary children.

