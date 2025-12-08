December 7 oThER voiCES otheR soUndS Playlist by Mark Weber

oThER voiCES otheR soUndS

KUNM 89.9FM Albuquerque

December 7, 2025 First Sunday of the month

9pm for two hours

Host MARK WEBER

Mark Weber

1. Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971) 3rd movement "Piano Sonata" (1924) with Beveridge

Webster (Baldwin piano) PIANO MUSIC OF STRAVINSKY (Dover, 1968 two-Lp)

2. Nels Cline "Dirty Baby part 3" from his monumental collaboration with Los Angeles

painter Ed Ruscha (b. 1937 age 87) recorded January 24, 25, 26, 2008 LA ---- double cd

DIRTY BABY w/ Bill Barrett (harmonica), Wayne Peet (organ), Jon Brion (keyboards),

Jeremy Drake (guitars, banjo, ukulele) Glenn Taylor (steel), Devin Hoff (bass), Scott

Amendola (drums), Danny Frankel (percussion), NELS (electric & acoustic guitars)

3. Leos Janacek (1854-1928) "Concertino for Piano and Chamber Orchestra" (1925 Czechoslovakia) seven instruments: piano, two violins, bassoon, viola, Eb clarinet, Bb clarinet, Fr-horn + Walter Klien (piano) ---- (Vox Turnabout Lp ---- 1968)

4. Pink Floyd "The Narrow Way part one" UMMAGUMMA (1969)

5. Catherine Sikora "Firefly Night" JERSEY (2016, Relative Pitch Records)

Catherine (tenor saxophone)

6. Elinor Arner "Thaw" (1975) solo piano Lois Brandwynne live in concert June 8,

1975 ----- MUSIC FROM MILLS triple-Lp set

7. Steve Reich "Melodica" (1966) "one tape loop gradually going out of phase with

itself . . ." MUSIC FROM MILLS

* 9:55pm Ijah reading "Legal station I.D."

8. Earle Brown "Novara" (1962) w/ 8-pc chamber group, Brown conducting

9. We can't have an Other Voices without an electronic piece:

Ilhan Mimaroglu ---- preludes 4 - 6 from "Six Preludes for Magnetic Tape" realized

at the Columbia Electronic Music Center ---- Sept-June 1966-1967

Lp ELECTRONIC MUSIC III (Vox Turnabout)

10. Ruth Crawford Seeger ---- chant 2 from "Three Chants for women's chorus" (1930)

New London Chamber Choir

11. Catherine Sikora "Storms a Brewin'" solo tenor saxophone ---- JERSEY

12. Ruth Crawford Seeger "Piano Study in Mixed Accents" (1930)

Reinbert de Leeuw (piano)

13. Catherine Sikora "Speedbag Swivel" ibid.

14. Nels Cline "Part VI" DIRTY BABY ------- catastrophic, whew ---- Nels (guitars)

15. Ruth Crawford Seeger ---- I repeat (on purpose) I.D. 12

16. Stravinsky "Capriccio for Piano & Orchestra" (1928/1949)

Orchestra of Southwest German Radio, Baden-Baden

