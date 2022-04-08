SUN 4/17 at 9 p.m. — Overnight Dreamform is back. On Sunday, April 17, you are invited to turn on your radio and fall asleep to a composition and performance by sound artist Marisa Demarco starting at 9 p.m. and ending at 5 a.m. the next day. Tune in to KUNM’s terrestrial radio signal—or listen online from anywhere in the world—and sleep through the show. In the morning, call the dreamline and leave a voice message about what you dreamed about to be part of the next Overnight Dreamform, creating a feedback loop of dreams.

Call the dreamline at 505-219-1622 after the show to leave your message.

The sleep score is intended for a sleeping audience and runs parallel to an adult sleep cycle. In January 2020, experimental musicians performed it live from the KUNM studios for eight hours. Listeners were invited to sleep with their radio on.

Get a sense of what it's like and hear the performances.

In the morning when the sleepers awoke, people called in to leave messages about their dreams. These messages were meant to be folded into the following year's overnight performance.

Then the pandemic struck. And everything changed, pausing the cycle.

Demarco is reopening the process, welcoming an audience of people changed by years of learning, physical distancing, and loss to dream together again. She'll fold in the recordings of the dreams people shared just before the world shut down and perform the entire composition solo this time, using instruments, voice and recordings of ambient sound she collected over years in her work as a radio reporter.

Tune in and crash out.