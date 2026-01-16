© 2026 KUNM
pSyckeDELick rADIO hEaDSSShoppe and another chance at Salvation - 1/17/26 10p

By Mark Weber
Published January 16, 2026 at 3:45 PM MST
Grateful Dead with their Owsley Wall of Sound ---- the last Dead concert I attended: Santa Barbara May 25, 1974
Mark Weber
pSyckeDELick rADIO hEaDSSShoppe
and another chance at Salvation
January 17, 2026 Albuquerque Saturday night at
ten for three hours
KUNM 89.9FM
streaming world wide > kunm.org
archived at kunm.org

The Cosmikkkkkkkk your host

A show such as this
is a reminder of where we come from
"I read the news today, oh boy, about a lucky man
who made the grade"
Not so long ago but a million miles we've been
"Hey, Mr Tambourine Man play a song for me"
The genie was let out of the bottle
Powerful forces swirling
We wore turtlenecks, if our hair touched our ears
the frighten'd school teachers sent us home
to get a haircut
Even the barbers were scared, they became mean
I wonder if philosophy classes are as popular
as they were then?
(Gawd, philosophy was complicated, even tho it was one of
the few classes I got an A, it lost me)
"Oh tell me where your freedom lies
The streets are fields that never die
Deliver me from reasons why . . . . I'd rather fly"
Ah well, maybe I had too much to dream last night?

If this show comes off (always a gamble) it will be a symphony
of where we come from

