pSyckeDELick rADIO hEaDSSShoppe and another chance at Salvation - 1/17/26 10p

pSyckeDELick rADIO hEaDSSShoppe

and another chance at Salvation

January 17, 2026 Albuquerque Saturday night at

ten for three hours

KUNM 89.9FM

streaming world wide > kunm.org

archived at kunm.org

The Cosmikkkkkkkk your host

A show such as this

is a reminder of where we come from

"I read the news today, oh boy, about a lucky man

who made the grade"

Not so long ago but a million miles we've been

"Hey, Mr Tambourine Man play a song for me"

The genie was let out of the bottle

Powerful forces swirling

We wore turtlenecks, if our hair touched our ears

the frighten'd school teachers sent us home

to get a haircut

Even the barbers were scared, they became mean

I wonder if philosophy classes are as popular

as they were then?

(Gawd, philosophy was complicated, even tho it was one of

the few classes I got an A, it lost me)

"Oh tell me where your freedom lies

The streets are fields that never die

Deliver me from reasons why . . . . I'd rather fly"

Ah well, maybe I had too much to dream last night?

If this show comes off (always a gamble) it will be a symphony

of where we come from