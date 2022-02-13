The Scotch Mist Series

Sun. 2/20 6p: "Sea Change" came about when two friends asked Jill Korn to write a love story “with a happy ending” – in contrast, perhaps to the darker themes of the history plays. It is the first of her island plays, inspired by the wild beauty of Arran, which is sometimes called Scotland in miniature. It’s very easy to imagine that Arran’s rocky shores are closely guarding their many mysteries and strange legends. Does Sea Change have a happy ending? Judge for yourself…

In "Galore!" How many years does it take to feel as though you really belong? For Francine, living on the Isle of Donan, nothing will ever be the same now that her reason for being there is gone. But Francine is a survivor. Outwardly conventional she may be, but like a true Frenchwoman, she’s up for a little rebellion when the opportunity arises.