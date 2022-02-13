© 2022 KUNM
Radio Theater

The Scotch Mist Series

Published February 13, 2022 at 4:59 PM MST
Sun. 2/20 6p: "Sea Change" came about when two friends asked Jill Korn to write a love story “with a happy ending” – in contrast, perhaps to the darker themes of the history plays. It is the first of her island plays, inspired by the wild beauty of Arran, which is sometimes called Scotland in miniature. It’s very easy to imagine that Arran’s rocky shores are closely guarding their many mysteries and strange legends. Does Sea Change have a happy ending? Judge for yourself…

In "Galore!" How many years does it take to feel as though you really belong? For Francine, living on the Isle of Donan, nothing will ever be the same now that her reason for being there is gone. But Francine is a survivor. Outwardly conventional she may be, but like a true Frenchwoman, she’s up for a little rebellion when the opportunity arises.

Rhonda started co-hosting Radio Theater with her husband, Dan, and Linda Lopez McAlister in February 2020. It was her first foray into radio, and fast forward a year, she is learning sound design and hosting an hour of Overnight Freeform on Wednesday mornings as well. When not wearing headphones and putting shows together in Audition, she can be found volunteering at The Adobe Theater or teaching art.
Before coming to KUNM’s Radio Theater in 2020, Dan Ware started his career after graduating from Eastern New Mexico University as a news director for both commercial and public radio. In the years since, he’s transitioned into communications and public relations and is active in local community theater with his wife and Radio Theater Co-host, Rhonda Ware.
