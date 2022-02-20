Windfall: “Bottom Feeder” and “Pickpocket”

Sun. 2/27 6p: Things are dire in the city of Windfall. The childish monarch, Wanda, rules over her people with little care for who they are. A team of all-powerful police called the Wolfpack keep people "in line." From Radio Drama Revival.

This episode of Radio Drama Revival was recorded in the unceded territory of the Kalapuya people, the Clatskanie Indian Tribe, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe, and the Atfalati tribe. Colonizers named this place Beaverton, Oregon.