© 2022 KUNM
89.9 FM Live From The University Of New Mexico
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
bigsquare1400_copy_0.png
University Showcase

Study finds mushrooms combined with therapy can curb heavy drinking

Published September 16, 2022 at 5:10 PM MDT
Psilocybin mushrooms
Alan Rockefeller
/

University Showcase 9/16 8a: There has been a growing interest in the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic substances to treat things like depression. Now a first-of-its kind study at the University of New Mexico and New York University found that psilocybin, often called magic mushrooms, can help decrease heavy drinking in those with alcohol use disorder when it's combined with psychotherapy.

On this month’s show we delve into the study with one of the authors, Dr. Snehal Bhatt, chief of addiction psychiatry at the University of New Mexico. We also talk with Dr. Larry Leeman, director of the Milagro Program at UNM and professor of family medicine, about why psychedelics hold promise for treating addiction and underlying trauma.

ADDITIONAL READING

Tags
University Showcase psilocybin mushroomsSnehal BhattLarry Leemanalcohol abusetherapy
Megan Kamerick
Megan has been a journalist for 25 years and worked at business weeklies in San Antonio, New Orleans and Albuquerque. She first came to KUNM as a phone volunteer on the pledge drive in 2005. That led to volunteering on Women’s Focus, Weekend Edition and the Global Music Show. She was then hired as Morning Edition host in 2015, then the All Things Considered host in 2018. Megan was hired as News Director in 2021.
See stories by Megan Kamerick
Related Content
Load More