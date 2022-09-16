Study finds mushrooms combined with therapy can curb heavy drinking
University Showcase 9/16 8a: There has been a growing interest in the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic substances to treat things like depression. Now a first-of-its kind study at the University of New Mexico and New York University found that psilocybin, often called magic mushrooms, can help decrease heavy drinking in those with alcohol use disorder when it's combined with psychotherapy.
On this month’s show we delve into the study with one of the authors, Dr. Snehal Bhatt, chief of addiction psychiatry at the University of New Mexico. We also talk with Dr. Larry Leeman, director of the Milagro Program at UNM and professor of family medicine, about why psychedelics hold promise for treating addiction and underlying trauma.

