University Showcase

A new graduate and a professor use challenges to create support networks and art

By Megan Kamerick
Published May 23, 2023 at 4:54 PM MDT
Abrianna Morales started the Sexual Assault Youth Support Network in high school and has taken that advocacy into college and beyond. She has graduated and is now working to create a national Youth Advocacy Corp.
UNM
University Showcase 5/19 8a: On this episode two women, one a recent University of New Mexico graduate and one a professor in the UNM Honors College, talk about overcoming some serious challenges and how they used those experiences to create. New graduate Adrianna Morales has become a passionate advocate for supporting sexual assault survivors after finding a lack of support following her own assault at 15 by a teacher in her school. And just a warning, this interview does include discussions of sexual violence.

Before she even got to UNM, Morales created the Sexual Assault Youth Support Network, (SAYSN), a nonprofit organization devoted to supporting empowering and connecting youth sexual assault survivors, and those that support them. She has spent the past several years advocating for survivors and communities in the legislature and in the academic discourse. And she's poised to help create a national youth advocacy corps.

Professor Amaris Ketchum used comic-style diary entries to process her husband's kidney cancer. Her new book is "Unfiltered: A Cancer Year Diary."

"Unfiltered: A Cancer Year Diary" was written by Amaris Ketcham as part of coping with her husband's kidney cancer diagnosis.
Casa Urraca Press

University Showcase
